During its final Big 12 season, No. 3 Texas opens conference play with a Baylor bashing

WACO — For the Texas Longhorns, the first stop on their Big 12 farewell tour was a success.

Texas opened Big 12 play for the final time on Saturday with a 38-6 win over Baylor. Ranked third in the Associated Press poll, the Longhorns never trailed at McLane Stadium.

Texas (4-0; 1-0) will host Kansas (4-0, 1-0) next weekend in Austin. Kansas bested BYU in its Big 12 opener on Saturday.

Texas has now won six of its last seven conference openers. That outlying loss occurred last season at Texas Tech, but Texas fared much better one year later in Waco.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) dives into the end zone to score the first touchdown for the Longhorns in the first quarter of their game against the Baylor Bears, Saturday, Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Thanks to two touchdown runs from Jonathon Brooks, a 29-yard scramble by quarterback Quinn Ewers and the first touchdown of freshman running back CJ Baxter's career, UT entered halftime with a 28-6 lead over Baylor (1-3, 0-1). That lead swelled to as many as 32 points in the second half.

The blowout win for Texas was recorded in what might be the final meeting between these two schools. This was the 113th Baylor-Texas game, and the two schools have played every year since 1944. No future games featuring both the Bears and Longhorns are guaranteed, though, since Texas is departing for the Southeastern Conference next year. Texas now holds an 81-28-4 record in this series, and UT has not beaten any team more times than Baylor.

