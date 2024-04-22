Durham sign fast bowler Siddle on short-term deal

Peter Siddle took 27 first-class wickets during his time with Somerset [Getty Images]

Durham have signed fast bowler Peter Siddle for their next six County Championship games as cover for Scott Boland.

The 39-year-old will be available for selection against Essex next week.

Boland was due to play for the club until July but sustained a foot injury against Warwickshire which will require "significant rehabilitation" according to the club.

“It was important we acted quickly to replace Scott," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"It is very disappointing to lose Scott after just one game and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

“We look forward to welcoming Pete to Durham and watching him play a key part in our success on the field in the coming weeks.”

Siddle has previously had spells with Essex, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire and Somerset in the County Championship.

He arrives at Durham having taken 755 first-class wickets during his career, including 27 for Somerset.