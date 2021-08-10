Durham, other NC McDonald's host pop-up hiring events

Reuters Videos

Switching to work from home permanently? Think twice if you work at Google. According to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters, Google's remote employees, especially those who once commuted from long distances, could experience pay cuts without changing their address.For example, an employee who works from home full-time inStamford, Connecticut - an hour away from Google’s office in New York City - would be paid 15% less if the employee worked at home. By contrast, a colleague from the same office livingin New York Citywould see no pay cut even if the employee, too, worked from home. Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator showed 5% and 10% differences in the Seattle, Boston and San Francisco areas. A Google spokesman didn’t specifically address the issue in Stamford but said the company won’t change an employee’s salary based on the worker going from office work to fully remote in the city where the office is located Google said pay will differ from city to city, state to state. Similar experiments are happening across Silicon Valley. Facebook and Twitter have cut pay for remote employees who move to less expensive areas. By contrast, smaller companies like Reddit and Zillow now pay employees the same no matter where they are based, citing advantages in hiring and retention.