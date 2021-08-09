Durham music venue joins list of establishments welcoming ‘vaccinated-only’ guests

Guests attending shows and events at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, the entertainment venue announced on its website Monday.

The updated rules also apply to guests eating or drinking at Parts & Labor, a bar and restaurant attached to the club.

The 400-seat music venue, situated in downtown Durham, said its new COVID policy will include checking vaccination cards and conducting temperature checks for all guests, in addition to ensuring that its entire staff is vaccinated and masked.

Performers also will need to show proof of vaccination before entering the Motorco building.

The nightclub/bar/restaurant joins a growing number of establishments requiring its patrons to show proof of vaccination before entering. The trend is gaining momentum as the delta variant is causing a surge in positive COVID tests and hospitalizations in North Carolina.

The Players Retreat restaurant in Raleigh was among the first in the Triangle to say it would require indoor diners to be vaccinated. Last week, Carrboro’s Pizzeria Mercato said it would do the same. Both restaurants offer outdoor seating for unvaccinated patrons. Rue Cler, a French restaurant in Durham, said it, too, would require proof of vaccination for diners 12 and older, effective Aug. 10.

Motorco’s adjacent restaurant, Parts & Labor, also has outdoor patio seating. Those diners will be required to wear masks “while moving through our indoor spaces.”

The City of Durham and Durham County announced over the weekend that it would implement a mask mandate in all indoor buildings, The News & Observer reported. It takes effect Monday at 5 p.m.

A growing ‘vax-only’ movement

In Hillsborough, the Yonder: Southern Cocktails and Brew bar, which often features live music, has also started requiring proof of vaccination for its indoor patrons.

A recent newsletter explained that any unvaccinated patrons must wear a mask at all times, stay six feet away from other patrons, drink outside “and spend one hour in silent reflection on why they insist on remaining part of the problem and not part of the solution.”

Story continues

Yonder owner Eryk Pruitt said in the message that “keeping people safe and comfortable is a large part of our responsibility here.”

Some musical acts also have announced recently that they will only play at venues that require proof of vaccination. The Foo Fighters caused a stir earlier in the summer when it was announced that people attending their concert at Madison Square Garden in New York would need to show proof of vaccination to be admitted.

Musician Jason Isbell last week said he would only play at venues that required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, whether the show is indoors or outdoors. He is scheduled to perform at the Durham Performing Arts Center for two nights on Nov. 26 and 27.

“If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play,” he tweeted this week.

The group Widespread Panic has also said it will require vaccination or a negative COVID test for shows.

On the flip side, British musician Eric Clapton said this summer that he will not perform at venues that require their guests to have a COVID-19 vaccine — a reaction to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that vaccine passports will be mandatory at crowded venues there beginning in September.

Other Motorco safety moves

The announcement from Motorco also said the establishment will “replace and circulate fresh outside air with our two air handlers throughout the showroom during events,” and that they may open the building’s floor-to-ceiling windows to provide additional fresh air.

Motorco will also ask guests a series of questions designed to screen out those who might be infected with the virus.

As for the showing proof of vaccination, Motorco said it will accept a physical copy of the vaccination card or a photo of the card on a smartphone.

There is no set timetable for how long the vaccination policy will last.

“We are hopeful that this temporary policy will not be needed in the future as things continue to improve,” the Motorco statement read. “The admission policy will remain depending on local health official recommendations and on infection rates going forward.”