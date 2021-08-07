Durham County enacts state of emergency over COVID cases
The State of Emergency, which goes into effect Monday, calls for face coverings to be worn indoors, even among those who are fully vaccinated.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Burned cars, incinerated buildings and heavy smoke are left in the aftermath as California's Dixie Fire, now the nation's largest wildfire, rages on.
Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”
A union representing San Francisco sheriff’s deputies warned that an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate could lead to a significant portion of the force quitting.