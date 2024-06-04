Durham announce signing of Panathinaikos forward Grant

Durham have announced the signing of forward Abbi Grant from Greek club Panathinaikos.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official press release from The Wildcats this morning.

Grant is a well-travelled player. The 28-year-old Scot has featured for no less than nine different clubs in her senior career to date. Her footballing career started out in Scotland with Rangers and she has since gone on to represent a number of other top clubs including Hibernian, Celtic, Glasgow City, Anderlecht, Birmingham City, Leicester City and latest club Panathinaikos.

The forward’s previous spell in England was hindered by some troublesome injuries but she will be hoping to hit the goal trail on a regular basis at new club Durham next season.

After signing for The Wildcats, Grant said “I’m delighted to be here. I’m excited for pre-season already and I can’t wait to meet all the girls.

“It’s been a crazy few days with a lot of travelling but I was keen to get down and get the deal done as quickly as possible.

“Durham has been a massive club and I’ve always admired them – so to now say I’m a player here is pretty crazy and it’s a great feeling.

“Playing in the Championship has been an ambition of mine and I felt like after the conversations, this was the right place to get the best out of me and the environment to play my best football.”

Grant becomes the first close season signing of what promises to be a busy summer for Durham.