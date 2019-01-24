Durant leaving Warriors would be 'great' for NBA, says McGrady

Tracy McGrady thinks Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors would be "great" for the NBA.

Golden State have dominated the league and won back-to-back titles since Durant joined the team in July 2016. But, there are rumours circulating that the 30-year-old star may become a free agent and leave the Warriors this offseason.

McGrady, a seven-time All-Star who is an analyst for ESPN, said on Tuesday on The Jump that Durant signing elsewhere would help "parity" in the NBA.

"[That would be] great for the league," McGrady said. "Although I love seeing these guys play on the big stage every year, I think we just need some more parity … Kevin Durant just completely changed everything when he went there and made it not fair for the league."

McGrady said Durant could help another team become relevant again.

"I would love for KD to spread the love around … so a team like the New York Knicks can come back in the fold and be competitive in the Eastern Conference," McGrady said. "Like, how awesome would that be? KD joins another player or two and make New York exciting again."

Durant is averaging 28 points, 7.4 rebounds and six assists in 35.5 minutes per game for Golden State this season. He is shooting 51.1 per cent from the field and 38.5 per cent from three-point range.

The Warriors also made two NBA Finals appearances and won a title in 2014-15 before adding Durant.

McGrady averaged 19.6 points and played for six NBA teams during his 15-year career. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.