Durant: I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is looking to "play basketball and stack money" heading into free agency.

Durant can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after this season amid links with LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

The 30-year-old Warriors forward spoke about his plans for the future during an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast.

"I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal, so I can stack up my money and figure it out," Durant said.

Durant was recruited heavily by his Warriors team-mates when he first signed with Golden State from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2016.

But, Durant said he wants the situation to be different this time around.

"I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in," Durant said. "You can't give me the bells and whistles. I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis. That stuff really doesn't impress me.

"I just want to see if you're a real person, if you are going to hold people accountable every day. Are we all coming to work and enjoying basketball every day? Yeah, that's exactly what I'm getting here [with the Warriors]."

Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVP awards in his two full seasons with the Warriors. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 29 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

The Warriors will face the Lakers on Tuesday. They will enter that matchup with a 23-11 record.