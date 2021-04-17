Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

  • Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) stops Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    1/5

    Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

    Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) stops Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    2/5

    Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

    Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots a 3-pointer Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    3/5

    Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

    Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots a 3-pointer Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    4/5

    Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    5/5

    Durant, Harris lead Nets to 130-115 win over Hornets

    Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) stops Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots a 3-pointer Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-115 on Friday night.

Landry Shamet added 20 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving had 12 on the day after LaMarcus Aldridge retired after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in a game Saturday.

The Nets connected on 51% of their 3-pointers (21 for 41), with Harris (6 for 9) and Shamet (6 for 11) leading the way.

''When we share the ball we're tough to beat,'' Harris said. ''We got a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s tonight. When the 3s go in for us, it opens up a lot of other options.''

Miles Bridges had a career-high 33 points for the Hornets, who were playing without five of their top six scorers.

''I just stayed aggressive,'' said Bridges, who shot 13 of 18 overall and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. ''A lot of my shots were falling tonight. My teammates did a good job of finding me. They sacrificed, set good screens for me.''

Terry Rozier added 27 points and 10 assists, and Vernon Carey Jr. scored a career-high 21 as the Hornets lost their fourth straight.

The Hornets used an early 23-6 run to take a 27-13 lead. Brooklyn cut it to 35-29 after the opening quarter, then began the second with the first six points to tie it. It remained tied at 61-all at halftime.

''You can't be comfortable when a team has KD and Kyrie, two of the most gifted scorers who ever played this game,'' Bridges added. ''And Joe Harris, he can shoot the blood out of the ball.''

The Nets pushed to a 94-89 after three, then opened the final quarter on a 19-5 run to put away the game.

A four-point play by Harris put the Nets up 98-91 early in the quarter. He then extended the lead to 104-93 with another 3-pointer followed by three free throws on the next possession.

Griffin's flying dunk and following 3-pointer increased the Nets' advantage to 16 points and the Hornets never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

''We moved the ball well tonight,'' said Nets coach Steve Nash. ''They're a good defensive team, but they do give up a lot of 3s.''

Jalen McDaniels added 12 points and Cody Martin had 10 for Charlotte.

TIP-INS:

Hornets: Charlotte was without F Gordon Hayward - right foot sprain (19.6 ppg), LaMelo Ball - fractured right wrist (15.9), Devonte' Graham - left quad contusion (14.2), Malik Monk - sprained right ankle (13.1), and P.J. Washington - sprained right ankle (11.6) all did not play.

Nets: James Harden remains sidelined with a right hamstring strain. General manager Sean Marks said Harden is progressing well but couldn't put a timetable on his return, saying Harden needs another day or two of playing 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 in practice and hopefully would be back soon.

IRON MEN

Harris is the only member of the Nets to have played in each of the team's 56 games this season. He has also started the most (53). Bridges is the only Hornets' player to see action in each of the team's 55 games. His received his ninth start of the season on Friday.

TWICE IS NICE

The Nets are currently 20 games over .500. It is only the second time in franchise history that the team has reached that plateau during the season. The only other time was in 2001-02, when the then-New Jersey Nets finished a franchise-high 22 games over .500 (52-30) and lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

ALDRIDGE RETIRES

Nash said he wasn't aware of Aldridge's heart scare Saturday night against the Lakers until the following day. He had mixed emotions about the retirement of the 15-year veteran and seven-time All Star, who would have played an important role for the Nets.

''Most importantly though, he avoided a terrible situation in a sense,'' Nash said. ''So you feel sad for him that he's not playing, but you feel happy that he's made a sound decision and is comfortable with his decision and he can be healthy and have a great life with his family. That's more important than basketball.''

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Portland on Sunday.

Nets: Visit Miami on Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Nets reaction: Joe Harris, Kevin Durant lead Brooklyn past Charlotte

    The Nets overturned an early deficit and pulled away to beat the Hornets on Friday.

  • Is Kevin Durant capable of carrying Nets to an NBA championship?

    The 32-year-old has returned to All-Star form after an Achilles injury, but the playoffs will present a different kind of physical test.

  • Isaiah Stewart made a bit of Pistons history after sensational night on the glass

    Stewart finished with a career-high 21 rebounds on Friday to help lead the Pistons to a win over the Thunder.

  • Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds still can’t compete with the Premier League’s ‘top six’

    Bielsa’s side upset league leaders Manchester City last week despite playing with 10 men.

  • Nets hit 21 threes, show off offensive firepower in 130-115 win over Hornets

    Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-115 on Friday night.

  • Kevin Durant with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/16/2021

  • McCollum, Trail Blazers escape with 107-106 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory Friday night over the San Antonio Spurs, who missed three shots on their final possession. Portland overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half despite not having Damian Lillard, who missed the game after straining his right hamstring during practice on Thursday. ''To get a win without Dame was very important,'' Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren final staredown ahead of Triller boxing bout

    Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ahead of Saturday night's bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot. Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Embiid dominates as Sixers beat Clippers

    Joel Embiid became the first Philadelphia player since 2006 to score 35-plus points in three straight games as the NBA Eastern Conference leading 76ers held on to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-103 on Friday.

  • Jake Paul-Ben Askren betting preview: Can Paul handle a pro fighter?

    Paul is the favorite despite Askren having the impressive fighting and athletic resume.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Hall of Famer LaMarcus Aldridge, Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and Luke Walton's future

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • The last days of Patrick Corbin?

    After two messy 2021 starts, is it time to kick Patrick Corbin to the curb in fantasy leagues? Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list as the Washington Capitals downed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday. Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha each added goals while John Carlson recorded four assists for Washington, which increased its lead in the East Division to four points over the New York Islanders.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight