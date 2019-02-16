Durant happy for Porzingis but guarded on his own future

Kevin Durant is happy Kristaps Porzingis is in "a better spot" after being traded by the New York Knicks but remained guarded on questions about his own future.

Two-time NBA champion Durant stopped talking to the media following the deal that sent Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, which led to claims the Knicks will try to sign him as one of two max-contract additions in the offseason.

The Golden State Warriors forward last week issued a heated response to persistent questions about his impending free agency, telling reporters to "grow up".

When asked about the Porzingis trade during his media availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend, Durant said: "I play basketball for the Warriors and my main concern is to be the best basketball player I can be every day.

"I have no concern about trade moves or transactions throughout the season with other teams. That does not concern me and has nothing to do with me.

"I'm glad Porzingis is in a better spot, for him, in Dallas. I'm looking forward to seeing him and Luka [Doncic] play together for years to come."

On people who think he will leave Warriors, Durant added: "That's on them. I'll figure it out once we get to that point."

Durant is averaging 27.6 points and seven rebounds per game this season, helping the Warriors, who are top of the Western Conference, reach a 41-16 record.