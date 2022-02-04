Durant Calls Stephen A. Smith's Comments on His Legacy If Nets Don't Win Championship 'Egregious,' Stephen Responds

Image via Getty

The latest chapter in the Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith back and forth unfolded this morning, with the ESPN personality pointing out that many feel the two-time Finals MVP is falling short of expectations since arriving in Brooklyn.

On Thursday’s episode of NBA Today, Stephen A. claimed that KD’s career could be defined by his decision to leave Steph Curry and team up with Kyrie Irving.

“If these brothers [Nets] do not win the championship, do you understand that Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving than for the 2 chips and the 2 Finals MVPs?” Smith said.

“If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.”



—@stephenasmith 😳 pic.twitter.com/HqCuCP86WS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2022

Durant took to Twitter on Friday to respond to Smith’s take, calling it “egregious.”

It didn’t take long for the First Take host to respond. “It’s absolutely Egregious, @KDTrey5,” Smith wrote. “Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree. But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it!”

It’s absolutely Egregious, @KDTrey5. Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree. But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it! https://t.co/lfmJT9LIQZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2022

With Durant sidelined with a sprained MCL since Jan. 15, the Nets have lost eight of their last 11 games, dropping their sixth straight game Wednesday night with a 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Story continues

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok