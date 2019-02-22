Durant blocks Kings rookie Bagley five times in one half

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant had it out for Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III in the first half of Thursday's game.

The 10-time All-Star blocked five of Bagley's shots in the first half, although these could be subject to change upon further review as some may have been steals.

The rookie still managed to have success in the half as he scored 16 points on six-of-14 shooting, but Durant was all over him for much of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At least for Bagley, he did not get the treatment Buddy Hield did when Durant sent a lay-up on a fast break into the seats for his sixth block of the first 24 minutes.

Durant's career high is seven blocks. He is averaging 1.1 this season.

The five blocks on Bagley are the most he has ever had on a single player in his career.