Durant the best scorer in the world - Thompson

Klay Thompson hailed Golden State Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant as the "best scorer in the world" after his 44-point showing against the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson put home a rebound to secure a 117-116 win over the Kings for the defending champions, who made it back-to-back victories in a nervy finish.

However, it was two-time NBA Finals MVP Durant who starred with a season-high points total, 17 of his 44 coming in the fourth quarter.

Durant was again forced to carry more of the burden as the Warriors continue to play without star point guard Stephen Curry, who they hope will return from a groin injury for their upcoming road trip.

Thompson, though, is thankful to have Durant as a very high-calibre insurance policy.

"Even when Steph is here," Thompson said. "You've seen in The Finals for a couple years now what KD is capable of.

"Anytime the offense gets stagnant and they're switching a lot, you can just throw him the ball and he's going to get a clean look every time.

"He's the best scorer in the world."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant: "Phenomenal. He's taking on such a big responsibility, along with Klay.

"You see the shot distribution; those guys are really carrying the load offensively. Kevin was just amazing. There were so many possessions that were dead in the water and he bailed us out late."