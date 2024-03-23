Duquesne vs. Illinois: Predictions, picks and odds for Saturday's March Madness game

The Illinois Fighting Illini, the No. 2 seed, will face the Duquesne Dukes, the No. 11 seed, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the first round of March Madness, Duquesne caused the first major upset of the NCAA Tournament by defeating BYU 71-67. Dae Dae Grant was the Dukes' top scorer, with 19 points against the Cougars. Duquesne hopes to keep the momentum as they attempt to keep their March Madness run alive.

Illinois easily advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Morehead 85-69. Marcus Domask recorded the first triple-double of the tournament since 2019, with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Fighting Illini are attempting to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 as they face the Dukes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 17: Marcus Domask #3 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center during the Championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on March 17, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Fighting Illini defeated the Badgers 93-87. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

No. 11 Duquesne Dukes vs. No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini predictions

Fansided: Illinois to take control

Shelby Dermer writes: "Defensively, Illinois can pack the paint (No. 31 in 2-point shooting) against a struggling Dukes’ offense that struggles to shoot the rock (No. 208 in effective field goal percentage) and gets a ton of its shots blocked (No. 310 in block percentage). Illinois uses its size to take control of this matchup and advances to the Sweet 16. "

Doc Sports: Take Illinois

Tony Sink writes: "The Duquesne Dukes faced off with BYU and notched a win by a score of 71-67 in their last contest. Duquesne walked away from the contest having earned a 46.4% field goal percentage (26 out of 56) and made 7 out of their 18 shots from 3-point land. From the charity stripe, the Dukes made 12 of 16 shots for a percentage of 75.0%. When it comes to rebounding, they earned 27 with 5 of them being on the offensive end."

ESPN: Illinois has a 88% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Illinois Fighting Illini have a 88% chance to beat the Duquesne Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Duquesne Dukes vs. No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini betting lines, odds

The Illinois Fighting Illini are favored to defeat the Duquesne Dukes, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Friday:

Spread: Illinois (-10); Duquesne (+10)

Moneyline: Illinois (-542); Duquesne (+400)

Total Over/Under: 148

No. 11 Duquesne Dukes vs. No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini channel, steaming information

Game day: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Game time: 8:40 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Paramount+, MAX

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

