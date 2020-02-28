Duquesne has rugged start to 2020 schedule
(Stats Perform) - Duquesne hopes a strong nonconference schedule will lead to title contention in the Northeast Conference this year.
The Dukes were the preseason favorite last year, but tied for third with a 4-3 conference record while finishing 6-5.
This year, coach Jerry Schmitt's squad will have first-time matchups with two FBS opponents, Air Force (Sept. 5) and Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19), in its first three games with a trip in between to Youngstown State on Sept. 12. The Dukes lost 34-14 against the Missouri Valley Football Conference program last season.
Duquesne will play five times at home. The Dukes are projected to return eight starters.
2020 Duquesne Schedule
Sept. 5, at Air Force
Sept. 12, at Youngstown State
Sept. 19, at Coastal Carolina
Sept. 26, Virginia-Lynchburg
Oct. 3, at Central Connecticut State*
Oct. 10, Robert Morris*
Oct. 17, at Wagner*
Oct. 24, Sacred Heart*
Oct. 31, Long Island*
Nov. 14, Bryant*
Nov. 21, at Saint Francis*
* - Northeast Conference game