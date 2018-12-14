Duquesne perfect at home, tops Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Lamar Norman Jr. scored 16 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double as Duquesne kept its perfect record on its home floor intact with a 72-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore for its sixth win at home Thursday night.

The Dukes now have won three in a row. Maryland-Eastern Shor (1-9) has lost all seven road games this season.

Duquesne held a 20-point lead with two minutes left in the first half, but the Hawks sandwiched a pair of Ryan Andino 3-pointers around a 3 from Norman, and AJ Cheeseman tipped in a shot at the buzzer to cut the Dukes' lead to 41-26.

The Dukes maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half, but the Hawks managed to briefly pare it to 11 points, but could never break into single digits.

Sincere Carry added 12 points and dished seven assists and Marcus Weathers had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Duquesne.

Andino hit 6 of 13 from behind the arc and finished with 22 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.