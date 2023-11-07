Duquesne holds off Cleveland State men, 79-77

Nov. 6—In a game that featured 13 lead changes, host Duquesne outlasted Cleveland, 79-77, on Nov. 6 in the season opener for both teams.

The Dukes took the lead for good at 75-74 on a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining. CSU's Drew Lowder made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to cut the Vikings' deficit to one at 78-77. Duquesne made one free throw to push its advantage back to two points, then held on when CSU's Tae Williams missed a jump shot at the buzzer.

Lowder scored 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Williams added 21 and 11 rebounds, and Tristan Enaruna had 15 points.

Lorain grad Dae Dae Grant led the Dukes with 21 points.

CSU hosts Defiance on Nov. 8.