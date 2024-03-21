Duquesne basketball upsets BYU in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament second round

The Keith Dambrot era lives another day as No. 11 Duquesne holds on to upset No. 6 BYU, 71-67, in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Senior Dae Dae Grant had a team-high 19 points for the Dukes, followed by freshman Jakub Necas with 12 points and six rebounds. BYU senior Jaxson Robinson led all scorers with 25 points off the bench while fellow senior Spencer Johnson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Duquesne got everyone involved to start the game, opening the first half on a 9-0 run in the first five minutes. Robinson ended the BYU scoring drought by nailing two free throws at the 14:52 mark, but the Cougars never closed the gap before halftime as both teams went into the locker room with the Dukes up 38-30.

In the second have, Duquesne continued to keep BYU at arm's length, but the Cougars made their push with under 10 minutes to go in the game. Fousseyni Traore, who finished with 11 points, made back-to-back layups to tie the game at 60 with 1:47 left.

Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant (3) is covered by Brigham Young during the first half during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

But the Dukes responded with a pair of free throws from Jimmy Clark III to give his team the 62-60 lead. After getting a defensive stop against BYU, Clark was fouled again. He made the first, but after missing the second, Clark grabbed his own miss, allowing Duquesne to call a timeout and draw up a play.

Clark made the layup out of the timeout, giving himself 11 points and his team a 65-60 lead, which BYU ultimately couldn't overcome.

Duquesne will play the winner of No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Morehead State in the Round of 32, and Dambrot, who plans to retire at the end of the season, doesn't have to hang it up just yet.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Duquesne vs BYU in March Madness: Keith Dambrot's team pulls off upset