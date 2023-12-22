Duqueine team completes first Isotta Hypercar test

Isotta Fraschini has completed its first Hypercar test with new program partner Duqueine and newly signed driver Alejandro Garcia.

The team’s latest run with the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione came in the form of a two-day test at Estoril with Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay — who has formed a key part of the car’s development — behind the wheel.

The test in Portugal was the first for the program under the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team banner, following the surprise news last month that British LMP2 team Vector Sport was no longer Isotta’s main partner team for the effort.

It was also a first drive with Isotta for this year’s European Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Garcia, who along with Vernay completed 750 miles of running over the two days as the homologation process for the Tipo 6 comes to a close.

Isotta has revealed that three of the four FIA homologation phases have now been completed, meaning the Italian manufacturer is almost fully ready for its maiden FIA World Endurance Championship season in Hypercar.

“I am very satisfied with the first test done by the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team,” said Claudio Berro, member of the IF board of directors and motorsport manager. “It was also Alex García’s first time driving a Hypercar and he behaved very professionally, assisted by Jean-Karl Vernay. The two days saw several long runs in which the car performed perfectly, which allowed us to collect a lot of information on the tires and on the setup and aerodynamic settings.”

Veteran touring car racer Vernay, who along with Garcia is set to drive with the team in the WEC next season, said the car continued to show promise in Estoril.

“We’re all very happy — it was a super-productive session!” the Frenchman said. “We were lucky to have some great weather which meant we could run the car properly. We continued to improve the car setup, but all the systems are working well.

“It was also the first time for Alejandro behind the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione and was a great opportunity for me and our group of great engineers to introduce everything to him. We’re looking forward to the next test and to the first race in Qatar!”

Story originally appeared on Racer