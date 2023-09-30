Dupre's four-touchdown day leads Houma- and Thibodaux-area top football performers in Week 5

Here's the top performers from Week 5 of high school football in the Houma and Thibodaux area:

A.J. Ellender quarterback Kade Adkins passed for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' loss to South Terrebonne.

Houma Christian's Luke Breaux made 10 tackles and a sack in a win over St. John.

Ellender running back Xaviah Bryant rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown while also gaining 38 yards receiving and a touchdown against South Terrebonne.

South Terrebonne running back Brodie Dupre carried 22 times for 103 yards and four touchdowns in a win over A.J. Ellender.

Houma Christian running back Joseph Landry passed for a 68-yard touchdown and rushed for a 20-yard touchdown against St. John.

Houma Christian quarterback Brady Marcel went 7-of-8 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for s touchdown against St. John.

South Terrebonne running back Jaray Ricks carried six times for 69 yards against Ellender.

