The Chicago Cubs will be without a key young reliever this season should the lockout end. Right-hander Codi Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, a source said. Heuer on Tuesday posted a photo to Instagram showing him post-surgery with his right arm in a brace. “Horses don’t stop, they keep going!” Heuer wrote. “Can’t wait to be back with the best fans in baseball again!” The Cubs ...