DUP demands accountability from Northern Ireland police chief over data leak

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he will 'suspend judgement' for now on whether Chief Constable Simon Byrne should quit - Rebecca Black/PA

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), failed to back Northern Ireland’s most senior police officer and on Tuesday said he should face questions over his job after an investigation into the worst data breach in the region’s history.

Sir Jeffrey said he would “suspend judgement” for now on whether Chief Constable Simon Byrne should quit over the leak of details concerning almost 10,000 officers and staff in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

But the DUP boss warned that Northern Ireland’s Policing Board should look “at the whole question of accountability” once an internal review of the security breach is concluded. The board has the power to sack and replace the chief constable, who has refused to resign.

Sir Jeffrey’s demand for accountability for the scandal comes after a similar demand by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill last week after details of the monumental data breach, which has left officers fearing attack by republican dissident terror groups, was revealed.

“I work very closely with the current chief constable and I recognise that he has done some very valuable work, but I’m going to suspend judgement at this stage until we see exactly what has happened. Has there been a systemic failure here and who is responsible for that?” he told the Today programme after being asked if had confidence in the police boss.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has refused to step down after the data breach - Liam McBurney/PA

“The senior commander of the PSNI, including the chief constable, really need to get to grips with this situation,” Sir Jeffrey said the day after the service confirmed terror groups had obtained the data which was accidentally published online in response to a Freedom of Information request.

“Secondly, there is the question of accountability but I don’t want to leave the PSNI leaderless at this stage. I think it’s important that the chief constable oversees at this stage of the process because that leadership is necessary to ensure stability,” he said.

“Then I think the Policing Board needs to look at the whole question of accountability.”

Breach raises threat level faced by officers

On Monday, dissident groups posted the data set, with names of officers removed, and a threatening message on a wall opposite Sinn Fein’s office on the Falls Road in Belfast.

Chief Constable Byrne said it proved they would use the data to try and intimidate officers and staff.

Sir Jeffrey said the breach could undermine the ability of the police and security services to keep tabs on dissident republicans and raised the threat level faced by officers.

He said: “I’m very concerned that not only is there a risk to the lives of those serving with the police in Northern Ireland, but this may also undermine the capacity of the police and the security service to keep tabs on the dissident republicans who of course pose the major threat in Northern Ireland.”

Naomi Long, a former Stormont justice minister, warned the data leak will have “serious consequences” for retention and recruitment in policing in Northern Ireland.

The leader of the centrist Alliance Party said: “Police already face an extraordinary level of threat, as do staff members within the PSNI.”

‘Chief constable ultimately responsible for the organisation’

Asked if she believes the chief constable should resign, she said: “I tend not to jump to knee-jerk reactions when it comes to demanding people’s resignations.”

“But we’ve been very clear with the chief constable that ultimately he is responsible for the organisation and for what happens within it, and I don’t think anyone can be in any doubt that he is fully aware of the weight of that responsibility,” she added.

She also said that without an executive or Assembly, the appointment of a new chief constable would be “impossible” and it is “better” to have “some leadership” in the force.

Stormont has been mothballed since February last year as a result of the DUP boycott of the executive over the Brexit treaty for Northern Ireland and the Irish Sea border.

Thousands of officers have expressed concern for their safety in Northern Ireland, where police are under threat from terrorists - with the current level of threat assessed as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this year, dissident republicans were blamed for the attempted murder of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland, which represents rank-and-file PSNI officers, said on Monday that almost 3,000 officers had expressed an interest in the event of legal action following the major data breach.

There are estimates there could be claims of £100 million in compensation from officers.