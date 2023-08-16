Duo of Wes McGriff, Zac Etheridge has been 'a treat' for Auburn football's defensive backs

AUBURN — All it took was three days.

Meeting with reporters last Tuesday, Auburn football cornerback DJ James was asked what his favorite "crime-ism" was, a question related to the various and unique catchphrases of CBs coach Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff.

It didn't take much time for James to have an answer.

"Other side of the pancake," James said with a smile. "That's one of his sayings. If he has something else to say about something, he'll just be like, 'And the other side of the pancake is,' and we laugh every time. It's funny."

Three days later, McGriff's influence was on display.

"That's a treat right there," senior safety Jaylin Simpson said of working with McGriff and safeties coach Zac Etheridge. "... You get both sides of the pancake with them guys. I think, personally, we've got the two best DB coaches in the SEC.

"Just straight up. They're my guys, man. I love them. It's a real treat to have both of them. Very lucky."

The defensive backs don't just copy McGriff's slang, either. They copy him on the field.

McGriff, who was a starting linebacker at Savannah State from 1987-89 and was hired by coach Hugh Freeze this offseason, isn't shy about turning back the clock and physically demonstrating what he wants his DBs to do. The players get visual direction, as well as verbal.

"Just very hands on," James said of McGriff's coaching style. "He's very hands on, just drill by drill, everything from what we do from walkthroughs to in the meetings to on the field. He's just very hands on with us. He shows us from his perspective first, then he lets us do it. It's just fun working with him and just being around something new and somebody that really cares for us as well."

McGriff is in his third stint at Auburn. He was an assistant on former coach Gus Malzahn's staff in 2016 and again from 2019-20. Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett and Zion Puckett, now all seniors, were coached by McGriff early in their collegiate careers.

And they're happy to see him return: "Having him come back has meant a lot," Puckett said Monday. "He's more like a father figure off the field, so just having him laughing (and) joking around has been good. And he knows the game well."

Auburn assistant coaches Zac Etheridge and Wes McGriff during the A-Day Spring Game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 8, 2023.

"Coach Crime, he was one of my favorite coaches when I first met him," Simpson said. "He left, then I got coach Zac, so I'm like , 'Dang, coach Zac is my favorite coach.' And now I got both? It's just a treat, man. I get both sides of the way Crime teaches, like he says stuff that I understand that I maybe didn't understand from Coach E and it just goes hand in hand with them."

Etheridge, 35, is learning, too. He was a toddler when McGriff got his first coaching job in 1990. And by the time Etheridge was helping Auburn win a national title as a player in 2010, McGriff was on his sixth job, guiding Miami's defensive backs to the second-ranked pass defense in the country.

McGriff is old school. Etheridge is new school. Teaming the two of them up as coaches in the secondary was always going to be interesting.

But for now, the early returns have been large.

"It's a blessing for me every day (to work with McGriff)," Etheridge said Friday. "Crime, he's an OG. He's got so many sayings that keeps the room really loose. ... But me and him, we're on the same page in everything. ... Communication, how we're going to teach it. Because he knows something and I know some stuff that we have done in the past that the guys are familiar with. ... Just having his leadership and having an OG in the room, as we call him, his experience and sharing the room with him, every day is a day of fun. ...

"We hold each other accountable, working out in the morning, doing things together. Just being able to be in the room and share that knowledge with him has been a blessing for me."

