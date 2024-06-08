Is this the duo everyone at Euro 2024 must be wary of? 🇧🇪

There is plenty of attacking talent throughout the Euro 2024 squads, but Belgium might have the best duo.





Manchester City's Jeremy Doku is ready to enter the international stage this summer after impressing in England.

At just 22, the winger has emerged as a go-to name in Belgium's starting lineup, and his creativity helps deliver scoring opportunities on a platter.

And it was evident against Luxembourg on Saturday as Doku drove into the box to assist the team's second goal.

Most successful dribbles per 90 in qualifying for #EURO2024:



◎ 9.7 - Jérémy Doku 🇧🇪

◎ 4.9 - Michael Johnston 🇮🇪

◎ 4.9 - Daniel Håkans 🇫🇮



Nearly double the next highest total... 😳 pic.twitter.com/sALOwMyskG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 8, 2024

The man on the end of Doku's brilliance was none other than Romelu Lukaku, who scored his 85th goal for his country.

The 31-year-old registered 21 goals for Roma last season and his form will be vital for Belgium on the big stage.

What was orchestrated against Luxembourg was just a glimpse of what this duo can provide, and they almost combined for a third goal around the hour mark.

Everyone else at Euro 2024 better watch out.