Dunne makes history with Formula 3 podium

Alex Dunne is a development driver for McLaren [Getty Images]

Teenager Alex Dunne has made history by becoming the first Irish driver to stand on a Formula 3 podium at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Dunne finished in second place behind home driver Mari Boya in the sprint race in Barcelona.

The 18-year-old started in fourth and was putting pressure on Boya for third when race leaders and Trident team-mates Santiago Ramos and Sami Meguetounif collided on the third lap.

After a safety car period, the McLaren development driver was shaping up for another attack on the home driver, this time for the lead, but a late safety car neutralised the race until the chequered flag.

The second place was the best finish of the Formula 3 season for Dunne, who won the 2022 British F4 title and was runner-up in the 2023 GB3 Championship.

MP Motorsport driver Dunne, who moves up to 16th in the standings, will start from ninth place for Sunday's feature race, which will be the 100th in Formula 3's history.

Formula 3 is a support series on the Formula 1 calendar.