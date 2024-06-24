Dunne follows Coughlan out of Newport

Joe Dunne had been at Newport County for 20 months [Rex Features]

Newport County have parted company with coach Joe Dunne, following the departure of manager Graham Coughlan.

Irishman Coughlan left the League Two club on Thursday with chairman Huw Jenkins explaining he wanted to take the Exiles in a "different direction."

Dunne was drafted in by Coughlan on his appointment as Newport boss in October 2022. His exit is not unexpected given the decision over Coughlan.

Confirming Dunne's departure, Newport said: "The club would like to thank him for his efforts over the last 20 months and wish him well for the future."

Dunne, 51, has vast experience in the lower divisions of the Football League both as a player and in managerial roles.

Before joining Coughlan as his number two, he had management and assistant spells at Colchester, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Stevenage.

Newport are searching for a replacement for Coughlan, with the emphasis on appointing a head coach.

The squad return to pre-season training on 1 July, but a clutch of recruits are expected in the next week or so.

Meanwhile Newport have been drawn in Group H for this season's 2024-25 Bristol Street Motors Trophy competition.

The Exiles have been grouped alongside Cheltenham Town and Reading, along with a Premier League academy team from the southern section.

This season the under-21 sides will include Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolves and Brighton.

The draw for the group stages will take place on Thursday.