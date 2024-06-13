Dunn looks to build Spartans boys basketball program

Jun. 13—CONNEAUT — New Conneaut boys basketball coach Joe Dunn is looking to rebuild the Spartans basketball program.

Dunn is a 2014 graduate of Girard High School in Pennsylvania where he played basketball and football. He will teach health and physical education at Conneaut High School and serve as an assistant varsity football coach.

While playing hoops for Girard, Dunn was an all-region player, averaging 18 points per game as a junior and 24 points as a senior. He was highly recruited by Division II and III colleges.

Dunn played one season of football at Edinboro University before his career was cut short by injury.

Dunn has served as an assistant varsity basketball and football coach at Girard. For the last two seasons, he was the district's eighth-grade basketball coach, where he also taught.

"We are extremely excited to have Joe join the Spartan family," Conneaut Athletic Director Tony Pasanen said. "Joe has a passion for teaching and coaching. We are looking forward to him infusing his energy and passion into the boys basketball program."

Dunn aims to start a youth basketball program in Conneaut so boys can develop their skills when they are younger and not start from scratch by the time they reach high school.

"I don't believe we're starting them early enough and kids aren't getting enough interest in basketball until it's too late, and the skill development is too late at that point," Dunn said.

One of his goals is to start a mini-league in third grade, and have the fifth through eighth grades organized into teams that compete against other teams.

"I think that is huge for varsity level basketball programs, starting them at that age and getting them the basics, and then once they're into high school they have the basics and the IQ and they don't have to focus too much on that and we're ready to roll," Dunn said.

His other main goal is to get boys to come out and play basketball again.

"Obviously, I want to win and compete, but my main goal is to build a program around this team and community and get Conneaut basketball back on track, and get everybody to buy back into the program," Dunn said.

Part of that process will be to create a more positive culture and have fun.

"I want to win, but my philosophy is more than winning," Dunn said. "It's more on building them into young men in this country and getting them out and graduated at a high rate with good grades and GPAs and getting them into college if that's what they want to do or get into a nice job or the military and getting them set up with the building blocks they need to progress further in their careers as an individual and the life lessons athletes get to learn."

Since he was hired, Dunn has been at school talking to as many athletes as possible.

"Word of mouth is kind of what I've been trying to do, showing them who I am off the court and building that trust and building the relationships," Dunn said.

Conneaut has been conducting open gyms, and playing in summer games against teams in the region at Grand Valley High School.

There are two more Mondays remaining in the GV Summer League.

Dunn wants his players to outwork other teams and have a defensive mindset while still being able to score.

Dunn considers himself an up-tempo offensive-style coach, but said it will ultimately depend on who the Spartans are playing and the personnel on the team.

"We don't have to be the best overall offensive team or have the best shooters or the biggest team, but if we're husting, diving on the floor for balls, blocking out and pushing the ball and taking open shots and if we can slow some things down and realize that defense comes first, I think we can win some games," Dunn said.

Conneaut went 4-19, 0-14 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division last season.

Dunn wants to improve that mark with a goal to be a .500 team in the regular season and to at least split with each conference opponent.