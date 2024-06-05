Dunlop becomes most successful rider in TT history

Michael Dunlop secured his fourth win in the Supertwins class to claim the record [Pacemaker]

Michael Dunlop has become the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT by winning Wednesday's Supertwins race.

The Northern Irishman claimed a record 27th triumph on his Paton machine to move one clear of his legendary uncle Joey in terms of race victories.

The 35-year-old had equalled the longstanding all-time benchmark when he won Saturday's Supersport opener, before being denied what looked like a certain win in Sunday's Superbike race by an issue with his visor.

Dunlop has accumulated his successes over a period of 15 years in four different classes and on machinery supplied by six different manufacturers.

The Ballymoney rider produced a dominant display in the Supertwins, leading from start to finish and having a 20.4 seconds advantage over Peter Hickman by the end of the race, with Dominic Herbertson a further 5.5 seconds adrift in third.

Dunlop's advantage over the chasing pack was 10 seconds after lap one thanks to a lap of 121.044mph.

By the end of his second circuit he was 12 seconds ahead of nearest challenger Hickman and then grew his lead still further on the final lap with a speed of 122.434.

Dunlop now has four Supertwins wins to his name, having also taken the honours in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

After the race, Michael Dunlop said that "everyone's inspiration was to be a Joey Dunlop around the Isle of Man".

"I'm no better than Joey, never was," he added. "Joey's record stood for 24 years and it's an honour. Joey was a special talent.

"My record will be beaten one day but I don't care."

Michael revealed he had to overcome some setbacks to secure his historic win.

"We had an issue in first practice and were struggling a wee bit but the boys worked hard on it and the bike was mint. We had to push on as I knew we would."

Jamie Coward, Mike Browne and Davey Todd rounded out the top six in the Twins race.