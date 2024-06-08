Dunlop adds to record TT tally with Supersport win

Michael Dunlop completed his third Supersport double in three years [Pacemaker]

Michael Dunlop added to his record tally of wins at the Isle of Man TT by securing victory in Saturday's second Supersport race of the 2024 meeting.

Dunlop's success took his total number of victories at the event to 28 and made it three in the week for the Northern Irishman.

The 35-year-old has now won a remarkable 13 Supersport races, including three successive doubles on his Yamaha R6.

Dunlop equalled his uncle Joey's record of wins by winning last Saturday's Supersport opener and moved ahead in terms of all-time race triumphs by taking a Supertwins success on Wednesday.

The Ballymoney rider will compete in the Supertwins and Senior races later in the day, affording him the opportunity to equal Ian Hutchinson's record of five wins in a week from 14 years ago.

Dunlop won by 3.88 seconds from Honda Racing rider Dean Harrison, with Superstock race winner Davey Todd a further 2.3 seconds adrift on his Ducati V2.

The race was run over two laps rather than the initially scheduled four because of weather delays during the week and started two and a half hours late on Saturday at 13:00 BST because of damp patches on the course.

Dunlop had finished ahead of Todd and Harrison in the opening Supersport outing and immediately imposed his authority in the second middleweight race as he led Todd by 2.7 seconds at the Bungalow on lap one.

He had just 0.9 seconds to spare over Harrison however by the end of the opening circuit, but responded and gradually extended his advantage on the second lap.

Dunlop put in a scintillating lap speed of 129.07mph to ensure victory.

"We fitted a new engine, worked hard during the week and the bike was mint," said Dunlop.

"I lost the front on the mountain on the first lap, I think the wind went for me so I said 'let's calm down, let's take it easy'. I knew where I was in the race."

Jamie Coward was fourth in the race, with Peter Hickman fifth on his 50th TT start and James Hillier sixth.