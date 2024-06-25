Dunleavy calls Warriors' CP3 situation ‘tough' as deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's a busy time for the Warriors' decision-makers.

Monday was the deadline to guarantee Kevon Looney's contract, the 2024 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday and Friday, and free agency kicks off on Sunday, June 30. And that's not even all.

The Warriors also don't have much time to wait before they need to determine whether or not they'll pick up guard Chris Paul's $30 million team option for the 2024-25 NBA season. That deadline is on Friday, June 28.

During his pre-draft press conference Monday, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy didn't give away much of a strong inclination around the team's plans for Paul.

"We know what it is. We planned for it," Dunleavy told reporters. "I think it's more difficult about balancing the salary versus the quality of player and taking that into account, which makes it tough."

Dunleavy says all options still are on the table with Chris Paul's contract pic.twitter.com/51e5R8cnTW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 24, 2024

In addition to either picking up or declining Paul's team option, the Warriors also are interested in trading the veteran point guard prior to the deadline, according to reports from NBA insider Marc Stein. In order to help facilitate a trade, Stein mentioned the possibility that the Warriors and Paul could mutually agree to extend the deadline into July.

Dunleavy commented on the organization's stance regarding the timing for Paul's contract and its possible flexibility.

"I'm okay with the date. I guess we'll see if that changes," Dunleavy said. "But for now, I'm good with it. I understand the rules. We'll abide by it."

In his first season with the team in 2023-24, Paul was a key part of the Warriors' bench, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances. It's not often a team has the ability to bring in a 12-time All-Star to relieve a 10-time All-Star, but the Warriors had that luxury with Paul playing behind Steph Curry.

Still, $30 million is a very expensive price tag for a backup point guard -- especially for a team already dealing with cap issues. We'll have to wait and see how Dunleavy and the Warriors proceed with Paul and the rest of their imminent roster decisions.

