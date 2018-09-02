Dunkin' Donuts mistakenly serves 'Eagles World Champions' cups in New England

The Eagles keep finding ways to punish New England fans — even when they aren’t even trying to. (Getty Images)

Even with a new NFL season just days away from kicking off, the wounds from Super Bowl LII are still very fresh for New England Patriots fans.

No one will feel sorry for the perennial contenders outside of Massachusetts, of course, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to mourn their loss in peace at home.

Now, imagine being a Patriots fan waking up one weekday morning, your team in final preparations for Sunday’s big matchup against the Houston Texans to kick off Week 1, you go get your morning coffee from your favorite New England-based chain and right when you go to take that first refreshing sip, a giant Eagles logo is staring right back at you, boasting about its status as World Champion.

That’s exactly what happened to numerous Pats fans in Boston this week when a rather unfortunate mixup had Dunkin’ Donut shops all around Foxborough serving up special ‘Eagles World Champions’ cups to tried and true New England fans.

Boston gets the Philly Special again

It didn’t take long for outrage to grow over the mixup. Word spread on social media rather quickly and Dunkin’ Donuts acted even faster, pulling the cups and issuing a statement via The Sun Chronicle.

“We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats.” the company responded.

The Eagles cups were clearly supposed to head to Philadelphia while Dunkin’ Donut shops in New England were meant to be stocked with Patriots cups.

Of all the teams to mix up, this is the wrong year — and wrong city — for such a silly mistake.

New England seeks redemption

If all of this seems like small potatoes, consider the Patriots good fortune over the last two decades. Between Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Malcolm Butler, five Super Bowls and eight AFC titles this century, it’s not easy finding things to make fun of New England for on the gridiron.

Story Continues

Now with a new season starting up and a roster that’s just as explosive as ever, it’s likely the Patriots will continue their dominance and fans in Boston will be the ones having the last laugh. Again.





– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nick Saban chews out reporter for asking valid QB question

• Pat Forde: Michigan’s opening dud feels like beginning of the end for Harbaugh

• Phillies pitcher has cheat sheet confiscated by ump

• Ravens rookie hospitalized with ‘head wounds’

