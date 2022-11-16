Dunk of the Night: Trey Murphy III

Through a topsy-turvy start to the Sixers' season, veterans P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris have aimed to provide steadiness and a team-centric approach. By Noah Levick
Nicolas Batum went seven for seven on three-pointers to help the Clippers rally from a 25-point deficit, but the Dallas Mavericks prevailed 103-101.
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his top risers and fallers with a month of the 2022-23 NBA season in the books.
Anthony Lamb made Warriors history with an efficient performance off the bench against San Antonio. Here's how playing alongside Steph Curry helped him out.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the race for the Big Ten West title between Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota, and debate if they should just cancel the Big Ten Championship Game.
Through 10 weeks, Jaycee Horn still leads the NFL in passer rating against amongst all starting CBs.
Marcus Smart and the 2022-23 Boston Celtics have made waves with their new game clock trick. Here's how it works, and why it's so effective.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the Brooklyn Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
Does that deal make sense? Let's break down every move of baseball hot stove season.
No. 5 Kansas defeated No. 8 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, handing coach Jon Scheyer his first loss as leader of the Blue Devils.
Firas Zahabi thinks referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira.