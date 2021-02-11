Dunk of the Night: Josh Jackson

The mic'd up exchange between the Chiefs quarterback and the Super Bowl MVP went viral.
Five talking points from the Australian Open on Thursday:
The paper later changed the headline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked about his not-so-GOAT gait on Twitter.
Magic coach Steve Clifford made sure he got a pregame moment with Stephen Curry, who is from Charlotte where Clifford used to work and is friends with the superstar's father, Dell. Curry proceeded to go off on Orlando shortly thereafter. Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Magic 111-105 on Thursday night.
The situation between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has escalated quickly, with Wilson clearly not happy and with the team reportedly not happy that Wilson is displaying his unhappiness in a public setting. So where does it go from here? Wilson apparently has not yet asked for a trade, but it could be moving [more]
Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up. Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little [more]
Stephen Curry reacts to Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry's historic stat line.
Trade talks seem to be heating up.
After LaMelo Ball did not see the court in the fourth quarter vs. Memphis, head coach James Borrego explained the reasoning for his benching
Semi Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard became the first Celtics duo in franchise history to accomplish this impressive feat.
Make up to break up? ESPN thinks that while the Cowboys are saying all the right things, in the end it will be another failed negotiating session.
Something happened between Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu before halftime of Super Bowl LV. That something was captured by NFL Films microphones. That something won’t be revealed by NFL Films. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-house production company won’t be disclosing the content of the exchange [more]
Jordan Spieth is making some noise again on the PGA Tour, this time with a hole-out for eagle at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.
Bryant is under contract for $19.5 million in 2021 and set to hit free agency after the season, meaning his situation is not dissimilar from the one with Francisco Lindor earlier this offseason.
Dak Prescott's franchise tag drama continues in Dallas; the free agency period could also bring cornerback and defensive line help.
Bill Belichick didn't see the value of Tom Brady in New England, and for the Patriots, it's unfortunate.
What should have been a tune-up for the Daytona 500 might have cost Hendrick Motorsports the front row for NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl. Alex Bowman and William Byron were slated to lead the Daytona 500 field to green but that's in danger following Thursday night's qualifying races. Bowman had an engine problem in the first 150-mile race and, if his motor needs to be changed, he'll forfeit Sunday's pole.
Serena Williams advanced to the Australian Open fourth round, where she will play her first top-10 opponent in 17 months.
How the Warriors came out in the first few minutes of the third quarter was a clear indicator of how the rest of the game would go, and it was all in Golden State's favor.