Dunk of the Night: Josh Hart

Cal men's basketball won 92-70 over Stanford. The Golden Bears made 16 3-pointers in the blowout win. DeJuan Clayton scored a season-high 26 points against the Cardinal.
Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
The Boston Red Sox might want to consider changing the jersey number of offseason addition Justin Turner.
The stark contrast between Ronaldo joining Saudi club Al-Nassr just three weeks after Messi lifted the World Cup reflects a long-held truth: that one is a great goalscorer and the other is so much more
The Lakers defeated the Hawks, 130-114, on Friday, and the tide has definitely turned for them over the past 10 days or so.
The Dodgers always planned to cut ties with Trevor Bauer, and their decision was cemented after he didn't show remorse in meeting with team officials.
Hillis airlifted to local hospital in Florida
Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
When Tom Kim didn’t have any family around for Christmas last month, Jordan Spieth's family welcomed the 20-year-old with open arms.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
Brock Purdy'sapproach to the game of football has impressed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
After praying for Hamlin on Monday night, many fans also prayed for Higgins’ well-being because of his direct involvement in the traumatic event.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
LeBron James finishes with 33 points and gets plenty of help from Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook in a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Jordan Mason shared a funny meme that cleverly compared a past blunder to Brock Purdy helping the running back celebrate hisfourth-quarter touchdown run in Las Vegas.
Steph Curry offered an insightful response to the question of whether or not Klay Thompson officially is "back" after the sharpshooter's recent success.