Dunk of the Night: Josh Green

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be best friends. But they have fallen out in the last decade over a piece of criticism Barkley levied at Jordan on television.
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum stands alone in NBA history with this incredible stat.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
A sold-out, raucous Assembly Hall saw one of the best college basketball atmospheres as Indiana beat North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
Friday's last set of group matches has some intriguing matchups.
Argentina will play Australia next on Saturday night after just two days’ rest
Belgium out after Lukaku misses hat-trick of sitters in World Cup nightmare
Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the young NASCAR driver clinched the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling the employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward, even as they mourn the sudden death of 49-year-old Coy Gibbs. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep just hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.
The Nets have touched base with the Atlanta Hawks about trading for forward John Collins.
Former Bulls' first-round draft pick, Chandler Hutchison, is retiring from the NBA.
Germany were at the centre of a huge Var row after they were knocked out of the World Cup by a highly controversial Japanese goal.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she related.
Kerith Burke answers all your questions in her latest Warriors mailbag.
The former Cardinals cornerback said "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray."
Addressing the Kyrie Irving and Jerry Jones controversies, LeBron James wasn't really talking about Kyrie or Jerry. He was talking about you and me.
The NBA officially has confirmed that Steph Curry traveled in the final seconds of the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.