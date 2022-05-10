Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Warriors were missing head coach Steve Kerr and the Grizzlies were missing Ja Morant, which set up a dramatic finish to give Golden State the Game 4 win and 3-1 series lead. Led by 35-year-old Al Horford, the Celtics beat up on Giannis and the Bucks to even their series at 2-2. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic won the NBA MVP award, much to the disappointment of 76ers fans. PLUS: Find out why the Warriors Game 4 win was extra special, and maybe extra important, to assistant coach Mike Brown.