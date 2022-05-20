Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat took game one at home. The short-handed Boston Celtics look to bounce back in game two. Ariel Epstein has you covered with a few leans on game two and a quick look at the Finals futures market. Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.
MIAMI (AP) His team was down by 10 in the opening minutes, and Boston coach Ime Udoka was making no effort to hide his level of disappointment. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each had 24 and the Celtics went on a massive first-half run to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the series. ''Guys have pride and looked at a golden opportunity that we kind of lost (in Game 1) and thought we could do much better,'' Udoka said.
NBA broadcaster Kevin Harlan heard from two sources that Luka Doncic was sick after Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
TNT NBA analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy provide insight into why Phoenix Suns fell short of NBA title after having league's best record.
Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at his friend Charles Barkley, who continues to grow his rivalry with the Bay Area.
Andrew Wiggins' competitive spirit has been called into question in the past. But Warriors coach Bruce Fraser has cleared it up.
A handful of security guards struggled to catch the interloper, who even attempted to high-five Brewers batter Jace Peterson.
Heat star Jimmy Butler didn't mince words about Miami's Game 2 performance vs. the Celtics on Thursday night.
Facing backlash for comments on the Saudi-backed, breakaway golf tour, Phil Mickelson retreated to mansion and largely disappeared from public view.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spent Thursday on Twitter voicing his opinions about the ongoing war of words from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
Though the two's feud may seem new to many, according to Fox Sports 1 commentator and Undisputed host Skip Bayless, the drama dates back to circa 2011.
Resembling a cross between a peroxide Santa and a washed-up Grateful Dead roadie, John Daly soaked up the Oklahoma humidity as only he knew, chugging gallons of Diet Coke inside the comfort of his buggy. Once, the denizens of Southern Hills would have shunned him as a garish interloper. This club was established as a bastion of Tulsa oil wealth, with a strict dress code that did not extend to slovenly 56-year-olds with a weakness for trousers covered in psychedelic skulls. And yet Daly, 31 years
A 95 mph line drive struck Kelsey Wingert in the head during Monday night’s game between her current team the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants.
Julian Edelman's impression of Bill Belichick is only getting better.
Marcus Smart is back with a vengeance for the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
There has been a relative explosion of take fouls the past couple of seasons in the NBA.
Sources tell Golfweek that UPS has also dropped another ambassador, Louis Oosthuizen.
SiriusXM NBA Radio: "Things will work out for Deandre. He's a valuable player and there's other teams in the league as well" Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @termineradio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as ...
Boston shot 20-of-40 from 3-point range and delivered an impressive 127-102 beat-down against Miami to snatch home-court advantage.
Nick Wright is pretty confident in his prediction, and gave reasoning behind it.