Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford helps the Boston Celtics blow out the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Steve Kerr named the Warriors' trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins as the transaction that propelled Golden State's roster into being playoff-ready once again.
Jim "Bones" Mackay never got to keep the 18th flag — known as the caddie's trophy — in all the years he worked for Phil Mickelson. After winning alongside Justin Thomas this week, he had a keepsake all his own.
The Mavericks didn't appreciate Steph Curry's celebration after a no-look 3-pointer.
The passenger is a professional athlete who plays for the Canadian Football League.
Steph Curry liked what he saw from Luka Doni after the Mavericks superstar hit a shimmy celebration after a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter of Game 3.
Steph Curry pulled out his signature no-look 3-pointer from the corner against the Mavericks in Game 3.
Although the Warriors struggled through two long seasons from 2019-21, Steph Curry believes the team's NBA Play-In Tournament appearance benefitted Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
Cubs rookie Chris Morel did something Monday against the Reds that only one other Cubs in history has done.
The Phoenix Suns have watched the Dallas Mavericks, who eliminated them from the playoffs, fall 3-0 to Golden State Warriors in the conference finals.
Denny Hamlin didn't hold back following Sunday's ... late ... caution that nearly cost Ryan Blaney a million dollars.
While Draymond Green hilariously told ref Marc Davis you must be stopped! after the call was overturned, Steph Curry took the sarcasm route.
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
If Phil Mickelson needed another reason to stare in the mirror at the moment, then the picture of Jim “Bones” Mackay celebrating with the major flag surely provided it. As did the caddie’s winning percentage.
After the Suns declined to sign Ayton to a five-year, rookie-scale max extension before the 2021-22 season, restricted free agency is now on the horizon for the athletic big man. During the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Ayton's agent Bill Duffy ...
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
Steph had some thoughts on the Mavericks arena staff's protocol for delivering drink orders before halftime.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne probably needed to do a double take when he saw quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne noted that Jones is lacking something he brought with him when he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good,” Bourne laughed following Monday’s organized team activity on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered a sarcastic response after the team received a $100,000 fine for violating the NBA's "bench decorum" rules.
Now, he can flush the Packers anytime he wants