Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum reflected on his place in Celtics lore after dropping 41 on Sunday, the second most points scored on Christmas in franchise history.
How's that for a Christmas Day statement? Jayson Tatum dropped 41 points (and a poster slam) on Giannis and the Bucks to power the Celtics to a 139-118 win. Here are our takeaways from the convincing holiday victory.
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. Gray’s motivational effort worked: The Packers intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to complete their comeback and defeat the Dolphins 26-20 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Packers scored 16 straight points and created four takeaways to complete the Christmas comeback over the Dolphins.
Tonight, the Steelers will retire the number worn by Pittsburgh legend Franco Harris, who died suddenly earlier this week. And the players, along with coach Mike Tomlin, have shown up for work wearing Franco’s iconic 32. It’s a fitting gesture for a man who epitomizes the Steelers of the 1970s, a dynasty unofficially born when [more]
Jordan Poole scored 32 points before his ejection to lead the Warriors to a feisty win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.
Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. “When we’re locked in and we’re playing for each other we’re a damn good team,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said.
Jordan Poole was in the festive move during the Warriors' Christmas Day game.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
With NBA trade season underway and the Nets looking closer to the contender many hoped they would be by the day, let’s look at five realistic trade targets that should interest Brooklyn if they look to upgrade in the coming weeks.
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five [more]
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.