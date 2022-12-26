Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Associated Press

Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. “When we’re locked in and we’re playing for each other we’re a damn good team,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said.