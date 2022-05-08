Dunk of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/07/2022
“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000?"
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
Wesley Matthews (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 05/07/2022
It was surrounding Embiid's return to the court.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins implies in his postgame press conference that Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant after appearing to grab his knee in the fourth quarter of Game 3.
The Oklahoma City Thunder worked out Miami guard Isaiah Wong this upcoming week, per @MavsDraft
The Suns committed 17 turnovers that led to 22 Dallas points in Game 3 loss Friday night.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is curious how the NBA responds after Ja Morant appeared to injury his knee on a play against Jordan Poole.
Golden State shot a blistering 63.1% from the field on the way to a 142-112 rout. Ja Morant limped to the locker room in the fourth and didn't return.
Here's a look at three different observations from the Warriors' blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limped off the court during a timeout late in the game with an apparent knee injury. He did not return, but his injury status was unclear.
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, as well as Marcus Smart himself, shared their reaction to the lack of a shooting foul called on Smart at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the teams.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 57 points in the Warriors' impressive Game 3 win over the Grizzlies.
Russell Westbrook could be back with the Lakers next season.
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
All three judges scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol.
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022 Memphis Grizzlies 65, Golden State Warriors 82 (Q3 07:35) What's the buzz on Twitter? Adam Lauridsen @ ...
Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury. Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors' 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.