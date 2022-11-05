Dunk of the Night: Jaylen Brown

Reuters

(Reuters) -Lithium Americas Corp is splitting itself in two, a step designed to jumpstart development of its flagship North American mine while giving partner Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd wider berth to develop South American lithium projects. Shares of the Vancouver-based company rose nearly 6% on Thursday after the news. The move, which had been expected, comes as the company's Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada has yet to sign supply deals with electric vehicle makers even as nearby rivals ioneer Ltd and others have inked multiple supply contracts.