Dunk of the Night: Jaylen Brown

Grading the Chicago Bulls after a 123-119 loss on Friday in Boston.
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 11/04/2022
Mike Brown could not believe Tyler Herro was not whistled for a traveling violation before his game-winning 3-pointer in Kings' loss to the Miami Heat.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined.
The Celtics have their bench to thank -- Malcolm Brogdon in particular -- for Friday night's 123-119 win over the Bulls at TD Garden. We share the highlights and our takeaways from Boston's fifth win of the season.
Forward Obi Toppin contributed 17 points off the bench in the New York Knicks' 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
Steve Kerr sat four All-Stars in New Orleans, depriving fans who had hoped to see them. He did, however, propose a solution.
Without four starters, the young Warriors held their own but ran out of gas in their loss to the Pelicans on Friday night.
Tony Brothers reportedly wasn't very kind when talking about the Mavericks guard.
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after he repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews […]
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Celtics big man Al Horford had a measured take when asked how he felt about the reports of Ime Udoka being in line to take the Nets' head coach job.
Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106 on Friday night. The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed the ball and tossed a high-arching 13-foot jumper in the air. Grant's clutch shot capped a back-and-forth final minute.
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game skid Friday, theyll be without four of their starting players.
The Warriors will rest four starters for the final contest of their five-game road swing on Friday against the Pelicans.
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.