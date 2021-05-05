Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes - May 4, 2021
Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes - May 4, 2021
Assist of the Night: LaMelo Ball - May 4, 2021
The sun will finally set on the ninth- and tenth-century English landscape that's provided a backdrop for one of Netflix's best historical dramas -- The Last Kingdom, which the streamer and producing partner Carnival Films have confirmed will come to a close with the series' upcoming season 5. You can check out a video announcement below that cast members prepared, announcing the fifth season and adding how lucky they feel to be making it, considering the circumstances in the world right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meantime, the series' executive producer Nigel Marchant told Variety: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for a fifth and final season on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.” As we noted, fans are gutted about the show ending, especially given that it now appears the show won't have enough time to line up with the final books in the series that the show is based on. Along these same lines, a petition has been launched on Change.org to keep The Last Kingdom going at least for another season, and it's already garnered nearly 11,000 signatures as of the time of this writing. "The series, currently showing on Netflix, is based on the historical novel series Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, and there are 13 books in the series following the warrior Uhtred against the backdrop of the formation of England," the petition reads. "There are enough books to cover at least six seasons, so it is unacceptable to all the fans of the show that season five would be the last one. Uhtred's story and the history of England deserve a proper ending." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l61xTU5TU74 As the cast video shows, filming is underway now on the 10-episode final season, which Deadline notes will continue to follow Saxon warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, portrayed by Alexander Dreymon, who was raised as a Dane (with this final season tracking the ninth and 10th books in the 13-book series that the show is based on). The show was picked up by Netflix in 2018, following The Last Kingdom originally launching on BBC Two three years prior. Since then, the show has developed the kind of fan base and strong critical reception that any series would be envious of. Take its current standing on Rotten Tomatoes, for example. The Last Kingdom currently enjoys a near-perfect audience score (96%), and a similarly strong critics' rating of 91%. That said, here's a sampling of some of the reaction from Twitter following news of the series' cancellation: https://twitter.com/ariwonderIand/status/1388326372096020480 https://twitter.com/peakyvikings/status/1388841298522779649 https://twitter.com/fraryswhre/status/1388154654744358912 https://twitter.com/purestchristie/status/1388190326272237573
"He got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn't comply and the bottom line is we make him a f-----g hero," the teacher said in a recording, referring to Floyd.
The election software company is suing the former Trump campaign attorney for defamation and seeking $1.3 billion in damages.
Alvarez has that rare ability to zero in on what’s important at any given moment and push everything else aside.
Steph Curry dropped in another 37 points, but the Warriors ran out of gas in the fourth and lost to the Pelicans.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/04/2021
The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), […]
At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.
Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields
The 10 fastest 100m sprinters in history who also played in NFL regular season games.
Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.
With seven games left in the regular season, here's a look at the current playoff picture for the Warriors.
The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.
Former NHL tough guy John Scott is concerned that the $5,000 fine sets a precedent for attacks on star players if there is a scrum on the ice.
Tom Brady says he would trade two of his championship trophies if he could go back in time and win Super Bowl XLII.