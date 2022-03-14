Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes

The Hill

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was brought to tears by a heckler during a match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. on Saturday, ESPN reported. During her second-round match against Veronika Kudermetova, an unidentified woman in the stands shouted "Naomi, you suck."Osaka, who was visibly upset, stopped the match and asked the chair umpire if the heckler could be removed from the match and also asked if she could address the crowd, according...