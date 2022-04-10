Dunk of the Night: Jaxson Hayes

Associated Press

Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career. As McCutchen slowly headed to first base while jawing at Thompson, players from both bullpens ran onto the field.