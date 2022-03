Devils Illustrated

Duke couldn’t slow down Hunter Cattoor for most of the game, and by the time the Blue Devils figured him out, they couldn’t click offensively in an 82-67 loss to Virginia Tech in the championship game of the ACC tournament on Saturday night at Barclays Center. Duke came within five a couple of times around the midway point, but was never within striking distance in the final few minutes. Duke (28-6) was 4-for-20 on 3s and was outrebounded 37-26.