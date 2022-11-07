Dunk of the Night: Gary Trent Jr.

Assist of the Night: Santi Aldama - November 6, 2022
The Detroit Lions finished with 117 yards rushing on 31 carries and spread the workload at TE between Brock Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra.
Okudah knocked teammates Julian Okwara and Kerby Joseph out of Sunday's win over Green Bay with friendly-fire hits
Boston Bruins' President Cam Neely announced that the team is parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the controversial prospect to an entry-level contract.
For the Nets, the hiring of Udoka makes basketball sense but would be a public relations disaster.
The Lakers fell short, both literally and figuratively, to a Cavs team that has tons of size, length and defense.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. Joe Gibbs has lost both of his sons. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease, and was also 49 at the time of his death.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Joey Logano, 32, edged his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney to win the 2022 season finale at Phoenix Raceway for his second title in the last four years.
Capping his toughest season at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch went through "the worst of it all" in an emotionally wrenching final start with the team.
The Lakers' Big Three combined to shoot better than 50% from the field, but the rest of the team's offensive woes were evident Sunday in a loss to Cleveland.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez took a victory lap at the Phillies' expense after winning a World Series title with the Astros on Saturday night.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10