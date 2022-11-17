Dunk of the Night: Evan Mobley

Former First Lady caused a debate around wedding etiquette after photos emerged of her wedding outfit
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams sat down for a revealing 90-minute interview for The Charlotte Observer’s “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” series
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.
The Cardinals might be down to their third-string QB Monday night against the 49ers.
Steph Curry shared what he told Klay Thompson after breaking the all-time 3-point record last season.
The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.
Mispronunciations have gotten so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don make their picks for who might deliver an epic fantasy performance in Week 11.
Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a win over Andrey Rublev.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Rafael Nadal's error-strewn performance saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles.
The Giants were one of two teams to have a pair of pitchers receive votes for the Cy Young Award.