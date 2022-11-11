Dunk of the Night: Dennis Smith Jr.

Field Level Media

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas did exactly what was expected of the nation's No. 5 team when the defending national champions played Omaha and North Dakota State to open the season: win in routs. Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points and MJ Rice scored 10 in his college debut on Thursday night, helping the high-flying Jayhawks roll to a 82-59 victory over the Bison in their final dress rehearsal before facing the No. 7 Blue Devils in Indianapolis. ''We're just trying to get better,'' said Jayhawks assistant Norm Roberts, who handled his second game in place of suspended coach Bill Self.