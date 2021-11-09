Dunk of the Night: DeAndre Jordan
Dunk of the Night: DeAndre Jordan - November 8, 2021
Who has thrived and who has not for the Los Angeles Lakers through the first 10 games of 2021-22?
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel compared this year's struggling defense to last year's.
Assist of the Night: Lonzo Ball - November 8, 2021
Francis Ngannou didn't even acknowledge Ciryl Gane or his former coach when the pair crossed paths backstage at UFC 268.
Media mogul Byron Allen said his demand that McDonald's fire its CEO, "speaks to every corporation ... especially the car companies in Detroit."
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard: "It was news to me. I came across it like everybody else did. But that's all I know about it, that there's an investigation. … The best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball. My job is to be ...
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warrior's 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets.
Dua Lipa wears a pink butterfly outfit in London this weekend, making this the singer's most 2000s inspired look yet.
Led by Stephen Currys 50 points (9-19 3pt FG), seven rebounds and ten assists, the Warriors defeated the Hawks, 127-113. Trae Young tallied 28 points and nine assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 9-1 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 4-7.
The incident happened on Halloween when homeowners confronted the suspected car prowler
A Lakers fan was savagely roasted by public transportation Twitter account.
"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a statement.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin fears Mac Etienne could be lost for the season with a torn knee ligament, an injury similar to the one sustained by Will McClendon.
A whopping 75% of the respondents earning between $25,000 to $50,000 quit their job to trade crypto or know someone who has.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attempted to cover for his quarterback after Mac Jones injured the Panthers' Brian Burns on a controversial play Sunday.
Without taking action, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.
It didn't take long for former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to zero in on his next opponent after his second loss to champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 268 main event on Saturday. During the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, Covington set his sights on former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The two have become rivals in recent years. Masvidal is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. Covington thinks Masvidal should pull out of that fight. "I think the mo
T.J. Watt had another huge performance on Monday night.
Time to update your top drawer.
Quarterback Mac Jones gave a pretty candid answer when asked about the possibility of the Patriots adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.