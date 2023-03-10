Dunk of the Night: David Duke Jr.
Kimi Raikkonen will be driving as part of TrackHouse Racing’s Project91 — another feather in TrackHouse Racing’s innovative cap.
Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent after the Wildcats secure a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.
Arizona student-athletes Cedric Henderson Jr. and Oumar Ballo join Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Matt Muehlebach and Ernie Kent following the Wildcats' victory over Stanford in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 9 in Las Vegas.
Before he became one of the nation's most revered coaches at Syracuse, Jim Boeheim first began earning respect as one of Section V's best ball players.
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo only received one scholarship offer, and it wasn't where he wishes he could've played college basketball.
The Warriors weren't the only ones confused by Jordan Poole's technical foul in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With March Madness just a few weeks away, here is a look at the top 10 winningest head coaches in mens college basketball history.
Amari Bailey scores a career-high 26 points as UCLA overcomes a sluggish start in a comeback win over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
D'Angelo Russell was playing well for the Lakers until an injury temporarily derailed his return to the team. He's eager to help the playoff push.
Steve Kerr discussed how Jordan Poole's changing role with Golden State has been tough on the young guard.
Freshman guard Roddy Gayle's late scoring surge leads No. 13 seed Ohio State past No. 5 seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.
Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Nets 118-113 on Thursday night.
After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Warriors again have taken steps back -- all before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Miami and Duke won the ACC tournament quarterfinal afternoon games. Virginia toppled North Carolina before Clemson hammered N.C. State to set up Friday’s semifinal pairings at Greensboro.
Houston and Kansas will almost assuredly appear on the top line on Selection Sunday. After that, it likely depends on how this conference tournament week plays out.
The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll to begin the season, have won 20 games, but have struggled to win against top-level teams all season. UNC lost to the Cavaliers on Thursday, 68-59.
The Tigers clung to a three-point lead at the half, but steadily pulled away from the Wolfpack to post an important win for their NCAA tournament hopes.
Tyler Kolek had 19 points, nine rebound and six assists and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 16 points as the Golden Eagles held off the eighth-seeded Red Storm.
Syracuse announced the transition hours after Wednesday's loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.
With Self missing Kansas’ Big 12 tournament opener on Thursday, the Jayhawks’ focus on the moment at hand was testimony to his influence on the team.